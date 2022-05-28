There are plenty of activities to do indoors during a rainy weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In true Oregon fashion, it’s almost summer but the rain just won’t let up in the region.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of activities you can do indoors when the weather can’t quite make up its mind yet.

If the rain forces you to plan fun activities indoors, here are some ideas throughout the region this weekend.

Indoor skydiving

iFly Indoor Skydiving makes the dream of flight a reality. People can gear up, find a program and fly indoors in a controlled environment.

Address: 10645 S.W. Greenburg Rd, Portland

Seaside Inverted Experience

According to Trip Advisor, the experience is a one-of-kind photo adventure with a vintage Seaside theme.

“All props are upside down (inverted) and hung from the ceiling, allowing for a fun interactive photo opportunity,” said the website. “Use your smartphone or ours, with the help of our staff take the best, fun pose in the scene of your choice, then invert it and you’re now upside down!”

Address: 111 Broadway St. Suite 11, Seaside

People can make an appointment and design their own glass masterpiece. They can also spend time with a professional glassblower and see how they work glass.

Address: 4821 S.W. Highway Suite 101, Lincoln City

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

OMSI’s new exhibit, “The World of Leonardo da Vinci,” opened just in time for spring break. The exhibit allows visitors to explore da Vinci’s engineering marvels and artistic masterpieces. In addition to this exhibit, OMSI always has plenty of fun activities for kids to enjoy – from the Kendall Planetarium, to the science playground, to a real submarine visitors can explore.

Address: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Vancouver is inviting visitors to “elevate” their spring break. The park features a ninja warrior course, a battle beam, a warped wall, sky ladder, and more. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Address: 5000 E 4th Plain Blvd Suite C100, Vancouver, WA 98661

Visit a rock climbing gym

If you’re looking for a good way to burn some energy, there are several gyms located throughout the area. Here are a few: