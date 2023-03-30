PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An estimated 6,800 gallons of raw sewage poured into the Willamette River in Salem over a four-day period, city officials announced Thursday.

The discovery was made during a routine inspection Wednesday morning when officials determined low flow in pipes caused a buildup of solids and pushed the tide gate open, allowing a “steady stream” of sewage to escape into the river. Within half an hour of the discovery, the Public Works Department was called in and stopped the overflow at Union and Church streets.

The overflow alarm was not triggered, according to the City of Salem, because the flow was about one gallon per minute.

Officials ask that anyone who sees an overflowing manhole or a spill call the Public Works Department Dispatch Center at 503-588-6333.