PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wieden+Kennedy is the mind behind some of the most iconic advertising campaigns of the past few decades.

The local company is now doing something different, starting a hopeful grassroots effort in Portland.

The new mural “Portland Is What We Make It,” located in the southeast part of the city, has businesses saying that it’s hopefully it’s a building block that can start a movement.

Weiden+Kennedy says the mural is a call to action. They are calling on people to do things in the city, big or small. Some businesses who partnered with the company say it’s so important to bring life back to Portland.

“It’s a beautiful message. A message of hope, change and community,” said Ole Olsen, co-owner of loveTEAK. “I think Portland has so much potential.”

Over the years, there’s been an exodus from businesses in downtown Portland. In hopes of changing that trend, the Portland Enterprise Zone lowered taxes for businesses in downtown and the central east side.

“It wouldn’t take much to turn that around. It’s just it takes every one of us to do a few things a little bit different,” Olsen said.

Loveteak has been located in SE Portland since the pandemic. He hopes the mural and the campaign will have an impact and get more people involved.

The kick-off event and gallery show for the new mural is Thursday at Wieden+Kennedy (224 NW 13th Ave.) from 6-8 p.m.