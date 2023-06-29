The 1994 engine will be sent abroad in July.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Lake Oswego Fire Department recently replaced a fire engine that the city will soon donate to aid Ukraine.

The 1994 engine will be sent abroad in July, where it will serve the Ukrainian Resistance Foundation in its efforts to acquire emergency equipment used by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine.

Much of the country’s medical and fire service equipment has been destroyed, according to the foundation, and the City of Lake Oswego says their donation “will provide lifesaving equipment and supports the Ukrainian community during a time of great need.”

The fire engine that replaced Lake Oswego’s 1994 edition can hold 500 gallons of water and 2,500 feet of hose and it can pump up to 1,500 gallons per minute. The city says the investment is crucial as the area prepares for a season of high wildfire risk.

Before its departure, the City of Lake Oswego says community members “can say a final ‘goodbye’” to the engine at Millennium Plaza Park during the Star-Spangled Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

City officials say community members can write supportive messages on the engine to boost morale for the Ukrainian people.