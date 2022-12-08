PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A budding young author in Portland recently published the second edition of his first book and the proceeds all go to a cause near and dear to his heart.

Evan Goldstein is a seventh grader who has sold thousands of dollars in copies of his book “Basketball Kid” — now in its second edition. He wrote the original in the summer of 2020.

“The book is about a 12-year-old boy named Erik Prent who loves the sport of basketball, and in the middle of the season he tragically loses his father. He uses basketball to clear his mind and escape all of the horrible things happening off the court. At the end, the book’s about how basketball, friendship and coping with a loss can all come together,” Goldstein explained.

Loss is something Goldstein experienced when he was younger when his nanny was a chemo buddy to a boy named Renvek.

“When he was here, Bethy, me and my brother would get to hang out with him, do cool things, go to parks and all that. So, I saw all the amazing things Bethy and CCA would do for him and his family before he passed when he was just six,” Goldstein said.

That was Goldstein’s first exposure to JoyRX, the mission delivery of Children’s Cancer Association, and is why he wanted to donate all of the proceeds from his book to JoyRX, so they can continue to help kids like Renvek.

Goldstein has sold “Basketball Kid” at Mike’s Ice Cream in Hood River, Thinker Toys in Multnomah Village and all three Zupan’s locations.

“All these stores have been very generous. People who’ve donated have been very generous,” Goldstein said.

“Evan, who puts the needs of seriously ill children before his own needs, is a true joy maker” said Anne Robinson, Director of Development for JoyRx. “Every philanthropic contribution from Evan ensures our programming of JoyRx Music, JoyRx Nature, and JoyRx Mentorship continue to provide what every parent, child, or caregiver so desperately hopes for — a little Joy during the darkest time of a child’s life.”