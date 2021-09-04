Adidas opens Employee Store, 50% discount to the public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Throughout the month of September, Adidas has opened its Employee Store to the public, granting everyone a 50% discount at the Montgomery Park location.

Normally, customers could only take advantage of these benefits if they were specifically invited, but the company has done away with that restriction for the entire month.

The Employee Store is located at 2701 Northwest Vaughn Street, and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

Masks are required, staff said, and the store is currently allowing 50% capacity.