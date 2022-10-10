The anti-party policy that began in 2020 has proven to be effective.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Halloween being a popular holiday among partygoers and party-throwers, Airbnb says they’re taking preventative measures to crack down on disruptive celebrations.

Unauthorized parties have always been prohibited at any of the listings, but Airbnb continues to address the issue.

In August 2020, the platform announced a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings in the wake of COVID-19. That temporary ban, previously in effect “until further notice”, became a permanent policy in June 2022.

The year 2020 is also when Airbnb implemented Halloween-specific policies. The policies have carried through since then and have reportedly proven to be effective.

“We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports,” Airbnb stated. “The ban has been well received by our Host community and we’ve received positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials.”

For Oregon bookings, in particular, Airbnb estimates that over 1,300 potential Halloween parties were thwarted in 2021 after the policies were updated.

The policies restrict people with no reviews — or no positive reviews — from making one-night reservations on an entire home.

Similarly, Airbnb users with no positive reviews cannot make two-night reservations for an entire home if they are within a certain area or if they are requesting a last-minute reservation. These potential guests could either be redirected to eligible listings or blocked from booking altogether.

The new policy will be in effect for other holidays that people often host parties for, such as the Fourth of July and New Year’s.

In addition, Airbnb launched new anti-party technology in the U.S. and Canada this year. Along with checking a potential guest’s reviews, the new technologies examine how long the person has been using the platform, their proximity to the listing and more.

The majority of guests who adhere to Airbnb policies will not be affected by the new restrictions.

“It does not take effect for folks who do have a history of positive reviews, so folks who have shown repeatedly that when they make a booking that they’re not being dishonest and they’re respecting the property and respecting neighbors,” Ben Breit with Airbnb Public Affairs explained.

Breit advises anyone with questions about what they can do at their reservation to speak to the host.