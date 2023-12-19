PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alaska Airlines flight attendants are taking to the picket line outside of Portland International Airport as part of a nationwide day of action demanding pay increases.

The union representing the flight attendants told KOIN 6 it is stuck in negotiations with Alaska Airlines.

There are also pickets at a number of major West Coast airports including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

KOIN 6 reached out to Alaska Airlines for comment and they said that back in October they provided an updated contract that included an immediate 15% increase to the wage scale, market rate adjustments and no changes to duty day.

Alaska said the offer would put their flight attendants “at or near the top of the industry in many areas.”

According to the Port of Portland, the picket won’t have any impact on flights and there are no Alaska flight delays out of PDX.