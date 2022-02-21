All aboard! Portland Streetcar features work by Native American artist

“I was kind of blown away by the first time that we saw it"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Streetcar zooms past Portlanders every day, but a new piece of artwork is now jumping on the daily commute.

The streetcar system is currently featuring “River Sisters,” a work by Native American artist Don Bailey. Bailey’s artwork is part of Portland Streetcar’s Art on Board campaign that began in late 2020 to provide a way to feature Portland artists on streetcar vehicles.

When Bailey received a text message asking for his work to be featured, he said he was surprised and later shocked when he saw it come to life.

“I was kind of blown away by the first time that we saw it,” said Bailey. “We were looking for a parking place down there by the Pearl for some art supplies… and here it was just passing us by like, ‘Woah, we gotta catch up with it.’”

The artwork was originally an oil painting and then duplicated on the streetcar. The colorful piece features three women holding buckets with geometric shapes in the background.

Bailey said he works from archival black and white photographs taken from 1870 to 1910, which generally hold documentary or romantic themes.

“What I do and what I’ve done is take these photos, and I add things and take some things out depending on what my narrative is. So, I recontextualize from my own narrative but I do leave it open for the viewer when they look at it,” he said. “They can make their own story too.”

Andrew Plambeck, a spokesperson for the Portland Streetcar, said they have received positive feedback from people in the community about the art pieces.

“We even got phone calls for a previous installation asking, ‘Where is it going to be running this Saturday?’” Plambeck said.

The streetcar system usually features about two pieces of art per year for a few months at a time.

Plambeck said the focus is to help artists as the pandemic continues.

“We’ve particularly been looking to work with artists of color for the streetcar, and the city of Portland has a long-standing commitment to equity and lifting up diverse voices,” he added. “This is a way we could provide working artists some pay in exchange for getting their art out in front of a lot of eyeballs.”

Bailey, who received his bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University and later his master’s from the University of Oregon, said it’s important for artists to have an opportunity to showcase work outside of a gallery.

“As an artist, that’s what we want – for people to look at our work. Especially because this thing travels every day,” he said.

The Portland resident also taught art at the Chemawa Indian School for 40 years and grew up in the Hoopa Valley reservation in Northern California.

When asked what advice he has for other Native American artists, Bailey said, “Even days when you don’t feel like going out (or) you don’t want to do it, get out in the studio and do something even if it’s just for a little while.”

He added, “If you want to go out there and clean your brushes, then do that. You don’t have to stay if you don’t feel like it, but you have to do it… just keep on doing it. That’s the best thing for you.”