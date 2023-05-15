The store will match donations, up to $50,000, from May 17 through May 23

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local shoppers can help fight food insecurity during New Seasons Market’s annual Hunger Relief Match, during which the store will match donations to benefit ten local non-profits promoting greater food access.

While New Seasons Market accepts donations at any time, the store will match donations, up to $50,000, from May 17 through May 23.

Some of the non-profits that will receive donations include Blanchet House, Centro Cultural, Oregon Food Bank and Share Vancouver.

“One of our main driving values is that we’re all in this together,” New Seasons Market Slabtown Store Manager Jared Ball said. “We have a very generous group of customers that shop with us.”

Molly Evjen, with Share Vancouver, says the donations make a “huge difference” for the organization and the community.

“The work that we do supports families, individuals, through our kid’s backpack food program, our hot meals program and our summer meals program and we wouldn’t be able to run any of these programs and serve our community without support. So, we’re so grateful for New Seasons and their really generous customers. We look forward to this time of year every single year since 2011,” Evjen said.

Donations can be made at New Seasons Market checkout.