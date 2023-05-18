Authorities say Rudy Oziah Reyes, 2, may be travelling with 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes in an unknown direction. May 18, 2023. (AMBER Alert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday around 3:50 p.m. in search of a 2018 gray Honda Civic or 2008 gray Lexus IS200T that may have a missing child inside.

Authorities say Rudy Oziah Reyes, 2, may be travelling with 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes in an unknown direction. The pair were last seen at 81 North Yale Street in Nampa, Idaho around 10:54 a.m.

According to police, Rudy has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 50 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt and diaper; Rodolfo is 5 feet 9 inches and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Officials say Rodolfo also has tattoos: “Front center of his neck ‘Woman Hat? line dots tattoo the right side of his neck, ‘Lil Rudy,’ left neck ‘Southside Cliq,’ right cheek ‘Joelle,’ left cheek ‘M’ head top ‘Horn.'”

The related cars have these two license plate numbers: O19YOR or 2CTJ90.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on either of these cars call 911 or 1-866-5AMBER5.

No other details were immediately available.

