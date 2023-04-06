PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For the second year in a row, America’s Underground Donut Tour has launched its contest to find the country’s greatest donuts.

Nominations are open now until Wednesday, April 16 at greatestdonuts.com.

Voting will then open for the best of the best on April 26, wherein winners will be selected for certain categories like Best Cake, Best Chocolate or Fan Favorite.

The winner will be announced on May 24.

Last year, Voodoo Doughnuts and Blue Star were runner-ups for the country’s greatest donuts.

Stay tuned as KOIN 6 reports the results of the contest.