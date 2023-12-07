PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A massive landslide on Tuesday forced Amtrak to suspend its Cascades service between Portland and Seattle for what they thought would be a couple days.

Two days later, the slide is still blocking the tracks – potentially delaying the service until Friday.

Amtrak officials say trains are still operating as normal between Portland and Eugene as well as Seattle to Vancouver, BC.

Customers with modified train schedules are typically accommodated with similar departure times on another day, Amtrak explained, noting the company will waive charges for customers looking to change their reservation.

The slide took place between the Vancouver and Kelso-Longview stations, courtesy of the Pineapple Express that targeted the Pacific Northwest this week and led to ongoing floods in Washington and Oregon.

