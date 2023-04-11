Five day-old bontebok calf at the Oregon Zoo. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Kelsey Wallace.

The calf will be available to view once the weather is warmer, the zoo said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An animal that had previously been hunted to the brink of extinction in the 18th and 19th centuries gave birth to a calf at the Oregon Zoo on April 1.

Winter, an 8-year-old bontebok in the zoo’s Africa savanna area, gave birth to the now 18-pound calf. Oregon Zoo officials say the calf is “living proof” of the difference humans can make if they work to support wildlife.

“A couple hundred years ago, there were only 17 bontebok left on the planet, and the species was headed for almost certain extinction,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa section.

According to the Oregon Zoo, the bontebok was hunted heavily several centuries ago and by 1836, only 17 bontebok remained on the planet. The zoo said some sympathetic farmers enclosed a herd safely inside their property, effectively creating the first African antelope preserve.

Since then, conservation work has continued, including the work of the Oregon Zoo.

“It’s an incredible conservation story,” Gomez said. “And hopefully, we can inspire more successes like this for the future.”

When the new calf was born, Oregon Zoo officials said he did not nurse right away. Veterinarians had already prepared a plasma transfusion from the calf’s father, in case something like this happened, and administered it to him. This ensured the calf received the antibodies he needed to fight off any possible infection.

Zoo keepers nursed him with a bottle a couple times and overnight, he started nursing fine.

“He’s a sturdy little guy, and quite handsome,” Gomez said.

The new calf will not be on display for zoo visitors until he’s older and the weather’s warmer.

Bontebok are still extinct in their natural habitat and are considered endangered.