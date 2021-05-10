‘Ankeny West’ food cart pod beginning of road to recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his budget for the coming year — which includes more than a quarter-million dollars to bring the iconic Alder Street Food Cart pod back.

After two years of advocacy, waiting, and navigating red tape, the Alder Street Food Carts will have a new home this summer. Food carts have become a Portland staple, and until May 2019, the pod at Southwest Alder and 10th Avenue was the Rose City’s largest — drawing thousands of tourists and locals a day.

But, the pod was sitting on property already slated for development and permits for a luxury hotel now under construction wiped out the landmark. Two years later, just over half of the carts will return this summer.

The proposed “Ankeny West” food cart pod at West Burnside and Southwest Park has overwhelming support from city commissioners and Mayor Wheeler, who added the initiative to his 2021-2022 budget proposal.

269,000 dollars would go through Prosper Portland to Friends of Green Loop. The city council is currently slated to pass the budget in June, making those funds available in July — but the permitting process is already underway with both the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Portland Parks and Recreation.

Wheeler says it’s a vital step to revitalizing a desperate downtown.

“It shows that Portland is open for business,” he said. “That it’s a safe place for people to come.”

Last month, the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon said it could take up to five years for the industry to recover from the pandemic. Wheeler tells us Ankeny West is just the beginning of that road to recovery — and says he’ll prioritize safe spaces for food carts to avoid repeating history with future developments.

But, these food cart owners tell us the chance to work again is enough for now.