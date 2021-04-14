Annual Walk/Run for the Animals back with social distancing

Crow is the Second Chance Pet for November 5, 2020 (Humane Society of SW Washington)

The 30th annual event is scheduled for May 1 in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you like helping animals and you like walking — there’s a fun event coming up that’s actually in person!

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington figured out how to have their annual fundraiser with just a few changes to keep it COVID-19 safe. In years past, the HSSW’s Walk/Run for the Animals has brought out hundreds of people to the heart of Vancouver, with food and festivities waiting at the finish line.

The event went virtual last year due to the pandemic — but this year, it’s a return to somewhat normal.

“This year it’s gone from what was a virtual event to a socially distanced event,” Sam Ellingson with the Humane Society for SW Washington said.

The walk portion of the walk/run will be in person this year. The path is different, but it will still go through downtown Vancouver. Organizers are asking people to wear their masks and to socially distance themselves.

“Along that path, there are going to be seven different pit stops where we’re going to have sponsors and providers that will have activities, items, giveaways — that kind of thing,” Ellingson explained. “So those will be spaced out along the way.”

Ellingson says the run portion is too hard to manage with social distancing requirements, so runners can do their 5k anywhere and anytime between April 26 and May 1. Once finished, runners can submit their results.

There are some creatively-named teams raising money — like “Cats Rule” and “Big Meowski.” The money they’re bringing in helps keep the HSSW’s doors open.

“That funding goes toward everything we do,” Ellingson said.

The 30th annual walk is scheduled for May 1 in Vancouver. If you’d like to register, visit their website.