Apartment complex launches ‘coupon passport’ to boost local business

The coupon books are free for both businesses and customer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like many of us, one Southeast Portland apartment complex, hates seeing businesses close for good as the pandemic and vandalism take their toll — so now they’re doing something about it.

The Meetinghouse Apartments in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood has collaborated with the Sellwood Moreland Business Alliance to launch what they’re calling a “coupon passport” to help support neighborhood businesses. The passport is packed with all sorts of deals just in time for the holidays.

Currently, more than 20 neighboring businesses have joined the program. A few of the shops include Sellwood Pet Supply, Blue Kangaroo Coffee Roaster and Fat Albert’s Breakfast Cafe. One example of a good deal is the one you can get at Zenbu Lounge — where they’re offering $10 off sushi. Another deal even includes a free skating class at Oaks Park when the freeze lifts!

“As someone who lives and works in this neighborhood, we all truly know how important each and
every business is to the fabric of the community and there’s a lot of mutual love and appreciation,” Beacon Acupuncture Owner Laura Goff said. “My business has been affected by the downturn,
but I’ve never questioned how much I’m appreciated.”

The coupon books are free for both businesses and customers. Sign up for your Meetinghouse Passport online here.

