PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – North Pole Studio is a non-profit art studio on a mission to empower artists with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities to pursue delf-determined lives and careers in the arts.

The studio serves artists of a variety of ages — offering an inclusive studio, workshops, art classes, exhibitions and other community activities.

The studio is also in the heart of Portland’s art scene at Northwest Marine Artworks — a venue featuring over 100 other artists.

“We are completely embedded in the Portland art scene, which is so important for our artist’s work to be seen and represented,” North Pole Studio Events and Marketing Director KT Poirer said.

Within the inclusive space, Founding Artist Davis Wohlford encourages fellow artists to keep pursuing their craft, adding, “art is the extract of our generosity.”

North Pole Studio will be participating in Northwest Marine Artwork’s open studios from July 8-9.

