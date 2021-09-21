As violence continues, community leaders plead for peace

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland community leaders are pleading for peace in the city streets as a summer racked with violence comes to a close.

Portland is on track for a record number of homicides this year with gunfire breaking out nearly every day and night. Pastor JW Matt Hennessee of the Interfaith Peace & Action Collaborative (IPAC) led a community discussion on the crisis this Tuesday.

IPAC is a group of faith leaders, activists, social workers, police officers and community members founded in 2016. The organization’s goal is to address street violence in Portland, specifically violence impacting communities of color.

While Hennessee says IPAC wants more policing — he understands the concerns many in the community have.

“Every one of us in this room has seen too much murder on the street… too much mistrust between community and police,” he said. “Those who are concerned about the tactics of the [Portland] Police Bureau in the past — we feel the same way.”

The Portland Police Bureau said there have been 889 shootings and 46 homicides involving guns to date in 2021 in the city. PPB officials say they lack adequate resources to stop the wave of gunfire.

To try and come up with a solution, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recently said he has had two work sessions with Community Safety Work Plan leaders, who are working on a Community Safety Transition Plan. That plan has three priorities: refocus, reform and restaff.

Wheeler said he is busy hiring additional staff for the bureau, saying that the Focused Intervention Team will be fully staffed by November. One new program is a ‘Retire, Rehire’ program, which would allow around 80 officers set to retire to instead continue working.

IPAC says it also backs the city’s investment in community groups and park rangers to help prevent violence.