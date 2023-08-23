PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a body recovered from the Willamette River near Bowman Park in late August, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, deputies discovered the remains of 33-year-old Matthew Lee Kline, whom they later identified as a transient man in Albany. He was not wearing a lifejacket.
Investigators are still working to identify the cause of Kline’s death, though officials say they do not suspect the death was a criminal act.
