Authors share Valentine’s Day date ideas in Portland and beyond

The authors of "The Portland Book of Dates" say spending time together doesn't need to be expensive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Eden Dawn and Ashod Simonian say planning dates for each other is their love language. So, who better to ask for Valentine’s Day advice than the couple who recently wrote and illustrated a book entirely dedicated to dates in and around Portland?

Dawn and Simonian’s book, titled “The Portland Book of Dates”, was released in 2021 and the couple said they can’t believe the success it had in its first year. They said it’s “selling like hotcakes” and that it made it on the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association’s bestseller list and has been a longtime bestseller at Powell’s City of Books.

They have readers everywhere, from Portland’s Alberta Street to Argentina. Dawn was afraid the pandemic would harm the book’s popularity, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“It’s done even better because everyone really is longing for connection and finding ways to find fun and joy in all the hard times,” she said.

Dawn, a former journalist, and Simonian, an illustrator, put their skills together to bring the book into existence. However, they said the groundwork for the book was laid long before they put pen to paper. Their own date experiences served as inspiration and made them want to make a date directory, of sorts, for other people.

“I came up with the idea because we were out on a date, just enjoying the river at one point and I was like, ‘Why doesn’t a book exist like this?’ And we started talking about it. I was like, ‘You have the writing chops and I have the illustrations,’” Simonian said. “Our friends kind of already knew us as people who went out on adventures and would ask us for itineraries.”

Simonian and Dawn have been married for almost five years and have been a couple for nine years. When they were dating, they knew they both liked spontaneity and would come up with fun things to do to impress the other person. As the years went on, they made a commitment to one another that putting effort into adventuring together would always be a priority.

Sometimes it’s a big road trip into Washington, other times it’s a short walk to the new neighborhood wine bar, but the couple said they’re still keeping that promise to have fun together.

“We’re not great gift people,” Dawn said. “We’re really good at being like, ‘I planned us a whole surprise weekend and I have all the fun and we’re going to go rafting and then we’re going do this!’ Like that’s how we say we love each other.”

The couple said they consider themselves experts on fun things to do, so KOIN 6 News asked them what date ideas from their book they’d recommend for Valentine’s Day.

Dawn said for anyone dealing with seasonal depression, an escape to the Oregon coast on a sunny day could be the best date. While Valentine’s Day on Monday is expected to be rainy on the coast, the Friday and Saturday before are clear, sunny days. Dawn said she and Simonian enjoy hunting for Oregon beach agates on Agate Beach or going a little farther north to Fogarty Creek State Recreation Area. They’ll bring a picnic and spend the day walking, beachcombing and watching the birds.

“We really don’t believe a nice date has to be expensive. A lot of our favorite dates are like taking a picnic, sitting outside somewhere, enjoying it,” Dawn said.

Simonian’s Valentine’s Day date recommendation is also inexpensive. He said they enjoy Sunday drives together (although the drive can take place on any day of the week) and a trip to Aurora is a nice little country drive. He and Dawn like checking out the antique stores in the small town and finding oddities together.

“We oftentimes will buy trinkets on our adventures just to kind of remind us of those places,” he said.

KOIN News asked for a date idea that’s not featured in the book and the two said they just visited a new wine bar on Northeast Alberta Street and really enjoyed it. They said it’s called Les Clos and it’s tucked away off the street. They said it’s an outdoor covered space and they curled up under a heater together and enjoyed their glasses of wine.

Dawn and Simonian said despite their abundance of date ideas, they’re hoping to keep it simple for Valentine’s Day. They said they often stay home, take turns cooking, build a fire in their fireplace and enjoy some great wine.

Dawn said sometimes a date is as simple as setting aside time to be off your phone and going on a walk with your significant other.

“It’s really just like, ‘I’m scheduling out this time for you. We’re going to go get into some kind of shenanigans. I’m not sure what they are, and we’ll go from there,’” she said.

Here are some additional date ideas from the KOIN 6 News team:

Book a private flight in a helicopter with your Valentine through Oregon Helicopters. The company is offering a Valentine’s Day experience that includes a private tour for two people, professional photographs with an onsite photographer, a dozen roses, champagne and a box of locally made chocolates.

Enjoy a flavorful date with heart-shaped tacos. Birria Portland Mexican Food and Fabo’s Tacos are both offering special dishes intended to serve up love for Valentine’s Day.

Pick up a sandwich in downtown Portland and enjoy it while walking through Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Grab some friends and head to Marrakesh Restaurant in Northeast Portland for a unique dining experience. You can gather around a table on poufs and enjoy several courses of hot food. Wednesday through Sunday there’s belly dancing entertainment for guests.

If you don’t want to go out for dinner, you can always catch your dinner! It’s crabbing season on the Oregon coast. You can head out, rent traps, bait them and hope you get lucky.

If braving the elements is not your idea of a fun Valentine’s Day date, then mini golf might be up your alley. Glowing Greens and Birdie Time Pub and Mini Golf are both options for a good time.

You could also sit back and enjoy a nice drink, either by yourself or with a date, at The Pope House Bourbon Lounge or the Multnomah Whiskey Library.