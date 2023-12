PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This holiday season, 10 dogs will be spending their Christmas in a warm home instead of a cold and damp kennel.

Operation Frodo, a joint effort between automakers and journalists, is working to help save dogs around the country.

AM Extra was joined by automotive journalist Nik Miles and Kappy Hodges from Cascade Beagle Rescue to talk about the operation.

Watch the full video in the player above.