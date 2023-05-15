Landslide coves SR 504 near Coldwater Lake and closes both directions of the highway on Monday, May 15, 2023 (Courtesy: WSDOT SW).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As parts of the Columbia River Gorge and Southwest Washington saw heavy rainfall Monday evening, officials are warning of the heightened risk for landslides and flooding.

The storms immediately caused power outages through some parts of the area, but the biggest causes for concern are in sites of recent wildfires.

The late spring thunderstorms across the region bring heavy, sudden rainfall, increasing the landslide and flood risk in burn scars.

“It’s because the risk of flooding and debris flows after fires really increases and that’s because of all that vegetation loss and the exposure of the soil,” said Bill Burns with the Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries.

Throughout Southwest Washington — from Woodland to Battle Ground — saw lightning and power outages as a result of the heavy thunderstorms.

One of the most recent fires near that area in Clark County was the Nakia Creek Fire last fall, terrain that could be more heavily impacted by the storms with an increased risk of landslides. The Columbia River Gorge also saw some of those thunderstorms move through where areas like the site of the Eagle Creek Fire are also top of mind for officials.

“These fire areas that we’re talking about, all up and down the Cascades, means one of them, unfortunately, was also associated with a main river and a main highway,” said Burns. “Anyone that lives along those corridors, traveling through those corridors, should be a little extra careful.”

Geologists and emergency management are additionally concerned about debris flows, which are more rapidly moving and destructive landslides that contain boulders and logs, traveling up to a mile or more, putting those near the mouths of canyons at high risk.

As for why the heightened risk is happening now, Burns says the land is built for the drizzling rain we see throughout winter, rain that usually doesn’t cause these kinds of emergency events. Landslides are more often associated with heavy bursts of rainfall like thunderstorms and atmospheric rivers.

“The soils just cannot handle too much rain at once,” said Burns.

Officials are also urging anyone in areas at risk for landslides and flooding to be on extra alert this week and be prepared to evacuate if it comes down to that.