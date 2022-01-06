Beaverton-based website streamlines sign-ups for kids camps, activities

A Beaverton-based website, CampsEZ, is taking a load of parents’ shoulders by creating a streamlined and convenient way to find camps, sports and other programs for kids across the area. (CampsEZ)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton-based website is taking a load off parents’ shoulders by creating a streamlined and convenient way to find camps, sports and other programs for kids across the area.

While we’re not even a week into the new year, some parents may already be thinking of spring and summer activities for their kids. However, navigating all of the websites and sign-ups for those extra-curricular programs feel overwhelming for many parents.

One local man decided to do something about it.

“It can be a nightmare to navigate, especially if you’re coming home from work and you have multiple kids and you’re trying to figure out their schedules,” CampsEZ Founder Todd Williams explained. “So we leverage a lot of new software tools to make that process as easy as possible.”

CampsEZ out of Beaverton is the result of those software tools. The website provides one central location for parents to look through dozens of Portland metro area sports teams and organizations. It streamlines everything, even down to concussion waivers and COVID-19 protocols.

Now the efforts of Williams and the team at CampsEZ are getting noticed.

CampsEZ was recently awarded $125,00 from the City of Beaverton, which is also providing mentorship tools through the Oregon Technology Business Center. Williams is hoping it helps the site continue to grow and will enable them to add more teams and organizations.

“Participating in different sports programs myself growing up, as well as after-school activities and STEM programs — realizing how big of an impact it had on myself and others as far as friendships and character-building — I wanted to open that up to more kids and get them involved in the community,” Williams said.