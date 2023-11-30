PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late-night commercial fire closed a Highway 217 off-ramp in Beaverton, authorities said.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the fire broke out at a commercial building on Southwest Wilshire Street.

After fighting back the flames, crews said they determined there were no people inside the building at the time.

During the fire, Wilshire Street and the Wilshire northbound Highway 217 off-ramp were closed.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but authorities said it is under investigation.