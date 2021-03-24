Groups to rally in Beaverton for gun safety, stricter gun laws

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After America saw two mass shootings within one week, gun safety groups are rallying in Beaverton in favor of stricter firearm laws.

The Indivisible Cedar Mill and Indivisible Beaverton groups will meet at the Beaverton Library at 5 p.m. Wednesday — gathering to call on Congress and the Oregon legislature to prioritize gun safety legislation. They are demanding lawmakers tighten background checks for gun purchases and close loopholes in the existing background check laws.

The rally comes on the heels of two mass shootings — one in Georgia and one in Colorado — that took the lives of 18 people in total.

The organizing group is asking people to remain peaceful and to wear masks. KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates.