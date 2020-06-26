Beaverton School District has change of heart, will allow BLM signs

Black Lives Matter signs were taken down at West Tualatin View Elementary School earlier this month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A change of heart in the Beaverton School District occurred after some neighbors were upset that Black Lives Matter signs were taken down at West Tualatin View Elementary School earlier this month.

The signs were made by students and hung up on a fence at the school. Initially, a spokesperson with the Beaverton school district said they do not allow community placed signs. But late last night, the district released a statement — saying they will allow those signs to stay up at schools through Monday.

They also said starting Friday and going through July 6, all reader boards at Beaverton schools will read “Black Lives Matter”.

The district will also be holding listening and staff development sessions in the coming weeks as part of their commitment to being an anti-racist organization, along with reviewing the School Resource Officer Program. The district said they will be reviewing, adopting and will implement social studies material that accurately represents the history of Black, Indigenous and other people of color.