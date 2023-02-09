PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington.

In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the New Jersey-based company said that it was “making sweeping changes” to drive growth and profitability, and deliver business returns. On Jan. 5, the company warned that it was considering bankruptcy, stating that there was “substantial doubt” it could stay in business.

In 2022, the company’s second-quarter sales dropped 26% from the previous year. A federal filing shows that the company expects sales to decline another 30% to 40% in the fiscal first quarter.

The following locations are set to close in Oregon:

Clackamas: 12535 SE 82nd Avenue Suite A

Corvallis: 1725 NW 9th Street

Medford: 1600 North Riverside Avenue (Suite 1094)

The following locations are set to close in Washington:

Bellingham: 4255 Meridian Street

Issaquah: 775 NW Gilman Blvd.

Kennewick: 1220 North Columbia Center Blvd.

The company previously closed one Portland metro location at 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., and one location in Lakewood, Wash. at 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. in 2022.