PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The co-owner of The Belmont Goats is announcing an ambitious new plan to move the goats to a castle.

Jess Kurtz, the owner of the goats, tells KOIN 6 News they’re considering purchasing the six-acre, $5 million property known as Blackberry Castle in Portland’s Northwest Hills.

The goats had a home in North Portland but had to move before it became a Safe Rest Village.

The castle has had difficulty finding an owner and has been on the market for about nine months. It comes with a luxury spa and climbing wall.

Those interested in providing financial assistance can contribute to The Belmont Goats GoFundMe.