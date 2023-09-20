PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hood River was named among Sunset Magazine’s 2023 travel award winners, scoring its second top travel win in the last three years, Visit Hood River said.

Announced in early September, Hood River’s hiking and biking destinations earned the magazine’s award for the “Best Adventures and Explorations” category alongside central Oregon’s astral tourism and Medford’s Heart of The Rogue Festival.

“Active travel is the essence of a visit to Hood River in the Columbia River Gorge, where the idyllic valley allows for a range of activities from agritourism experiences, (including wineries, cideries, and craft breweries) e-bike tours, epic trail runs and hikes, and the unique opportunity to pedal a two-person railbike along old train tracks through the woods,” Sunset Magazine said.

Hood River was previously one of six winners for the magazine’s top west “Nature Lover’s Destination” in 2021. In 2017, Hood River was named a Top 10 Wine Destination by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

“It’s both gratifying and validating to have one of the country’s oldest and most respected lifestyle magazines named Hood River, among the best of the best destinations in the west,” Visit Hood River CEO Katie Kadlub said. “The annual Sunset Travel Awards are coveted by many but won by very few, and this award is a testament to the entire community and to the endless adventures and explorations that surround us.”