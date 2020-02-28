TriMet service changes coming to downtown Portland

The changes will begin on March 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is making some big service changes starting this weekend.

Two underutilized MAX stations in downtown Portland will permanently be closing soon. Plus, a third station will close for a one-year trial period. TriMet decided to close the stations to speed up transit commuters through the downtown core. Some stations were within 500 feet of the next stop.

Beginning on Sunday, the Mall and Southwest 4th stop along with the the Mall and Southwest 5th Avenue stop will no longer be in operation. Kings Hill and Southwest Salmon between Goose Hollow and Providence Park stations will be shut down for the one-year trial.

Sunday also marks bus changes. TriMet will bring more weekend buses and earlier and later weekday service.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.