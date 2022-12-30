PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you wake up on New Year’s morning, why not take a nice bike ride with your friends?

This year, The Street Trust’s New Year’s Day Ride will go through Milwaukie.

The ride has been a tradition in Portland for more than 50 years. It serves two purposes: to celebrate improvements to our streets and to provide riders a chance to see new parts of town.

Madi Carlson, the community engagement manager with The Street Trust, joined AM Extra to share more.

For more information, visit The Street Trust’s website.

