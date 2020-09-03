Birdie Time Pub aims to return to pre-pandemic success

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A promising sports and mini-golf bar is hoping to rebuild on the early success it had before the pandemic shut everything down.

Located at Southeast 9th & Main Street, Birdie Time Pub is in the heart of the Central Eastside Warehouse District. It is one of many small businesses that’s trying to regain the momentum it had before the bottom fell out of the restaurant and bar business.

It is a cavernous sport and mini golf-themed bar & restaurant that is slowly trying to get back to the early success experienced right after opening last fall. Everything here is sports and beer — even down to the unique urinal in the men’s room. Birdie Time’s bread and butter is the 9-hole mini-golf course that the bar is built around. Each hole themed after a Pacific Northwest team — Blazers, Seahawks, Ducks, Timbers.

Bar owner Eric Syverson says his childhood love of following around his golfing grandfather inspired him to open Birdie Time. It’s been a difficult six months to be in business — and he’s hoping free trivia and dollar tacos on Thursday nights will help remind people Birdie Time is back open for business.

“We’re really kind of hanging in tough right now and trying to get the word out and get the people back here in a very safe and fun environment,” Syverson said. “I think a lot of people need a lot of fun right now — everybody has been kind of cooped up so its time to get un-cooped and come to Birdie Time.”

The bar is built to accommodate bigger groups, which are now spread out at 10 per table at a time. There’s NFL football coming up and they’ve got Sunday brunch plans for that as well. In the backroom, there is a top-of-the-line golf simulation room used by many pros — where you can play almost any hole on just about any course in the world.

“We have 35-foot-high ceilings with two huge industrial fans so the airflow with the doors open is just unbelievable so it’s a very safe environment for indoors,” Syverson said.

Birdie Time has more than 30 beer taps, along with cider and CBD cider. The bar is open for children until 7 p.m. going forward. This is a place that broke even financially in its first six months — something unheard of — and they’re hoping to get back to that ASAP.