PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a missing person was pulled from the Willamette River near Harrisburg, Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday morning, Benton County officers reportedly pulled a man’s remains out of the river.

The body was allegedly found on a small island in the river by a woman who was canoeing in the area that morning.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered the body and were able to identify the remains as 36-year-old Justin Grossman who went missing in May.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says that Grossman was camping on an island in the river and was using a canoe to travel to shore when the boat capsized.

Authorities said on May 7 they responded to a report of a capsized canoe on the river but were unable to find Grossman.