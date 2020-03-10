‘Body Worlds: The Cycle of Life’ on display at OMSI

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OMSI’s latest exhibit is putting the human body on full display.
From human development to showcasing the impact of lifestyle choices — Kohr Harlan was live at the museum Tuesday morning to tell us more about “Body Worlds: The Cycle of Life.” Tickets available here!
