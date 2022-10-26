Here are six Portland shops to satisfy your bagel cravings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bagel fanatics tend to have strong criteria for their bagels. Does the outside have just the right amount of crust? Is the inside soft and tender, but not too chewy? Can everything on the everything bagel withstand each bite, without falling off?

These are just a few of the factors that people evaluate when trying a new bagel joint. Luckily for Portlanders, they don’t have to commit to a singular bagel shop if they don’t want to.

The Rose City has many of them, and at least one of them is bound to impress even the harshest of bagel critics.

Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

Location(s): 523 NE 19th, Portland, OR; 6420 SE Foster Rd Portland, OR; 1325 SE Tacoma St

Portland, OR

New York-style bagels are considered the elite version of the food, but taking a trip from the Pacific Northwest to the east coast just to test this theory may not be feasible. Right here in the city is Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, which has a mission to “provide Portland with a traditional NY style boiled bagel.”

Stop by sometime for their bagels that are baked fresh daily.

Bentley’s Bagels

Location(s): 918 NW 21ST Ave., Portland, OR

Bentley’s Bagels, named after the owners’ dog Bentley, also boasts a New York-style bagel. Just six ingredients are used for their hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagels. They off six flavors, as well: plain, poppy, sesame, salt, everything, cinnamon raisin — and sometimes cheese.

Bernstein’s Bagels

Location(s): 816 N Russell St, Portland, OR

Whether a customer is looking for a sweet or savory, breakfast-time or lunchtime bagel, this bagel spot has a wide-ranging menu. From the classic lox sandwich with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers and onion, to the dill chicken salad sandwich, Bernstein’s Bagels has something for everyone.

Ben and Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli

Location(s): 6912 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR; 1800 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR

Believe it or not, this bagel joint is entirely vegan — even down to the house-whipped cream cheese schmears, the cheddar cheese, the bacon and the sausage. In addition to the bagels, Ben and Esther’s has filling deli sandwiches and bakery items.

Spielman Bagels & Coffee

Location(s): 2200 NE Broadway St., Portland, Or; 2314 NW Lovejoy St., Portland, Or; 2111 SE Division St. Portland, Or; 7713 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, Or

Anyone looking for a ‘Portland-style’ bagel should look no further than Spielman Bagels. Now with four locations scattered around the city, Spielman Bagels has been slinging bagels for a little over a decade.

Some favorites are the salt and herb bagel, the egg and cheese sandwiches and the lox plate.

Kenny and Zuke’s Delicatessen

Location(s): 1038 SW Harvey Milk St., Portland, OR

Kenny and Zuke’s has been a longtime Portland staple for over 13 years, with over 1200 Yelp reviews. According to business owner Ken Gorden, the most popular item is their pastrami Reuben sandwich on rye bread.

Guests can also get pastrami on one of their fresh bagels, along with cream cheese, avocado, butter or the other toppings of their choice.