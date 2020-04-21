Brew beer at home with City Brew Tours online guide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the tourism business, you know what a devastating impact the coronavirus has had.

But, some tourism-dependent companies are changing the way they do things — and adding online experiences to stay afloat. City Brew Tours is one business that’s made a big change. During normal times City Brew Tours offers a one-of-a-kind craft brewery tour experience, taking beer lovers on tours to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s local beer making houses.

As the times have changed, so has the way in which City Brew Tours shares the experience of beer making. With in-person tours of breweries not possible for now, the brewery has rolled out new online offerings, one of which involves brewing your own beer at home — with the help of beer making experts online. City Brew Tours ships you what you’ll need to get started right to your front door.

“That includes ingredients to brew two and a half gallons of beer as well as that live video conferencing-zoom experience where you have an expert beer guide home brewing with you along the way,” said Chad Brodsky of City Brew Tours.

Brodsky says many expert beer makers now have time to teach home brewing. He says they’ve done live home brewing video conferences for individuals and for virtual corporate team building events, where every member of a team gets a kit and works it from home. It’s an idea born out of desperation, but Brodsky said they’ll likely keep offering video home brewing even classes after the pandemic is over.

He says more people will have learned new skills at home they’ll want to keep refreshed.

“We can now start offering recipe clubs where we will send you a new recipe because you’ve now just learned a new skill,” said Brodsky. “Teach a man to fish and you’ll never go hungry, teach a man or a woman to brew and they’ll never go thirsty.”

There is nothing like a day out touring real places of beer making and they want to get back to that as soon as possible. But for now, beer making at home with the help of video conferencing technology is what could make the difference between life and death for a tourism dependent company that is learning how to engage beer lovers in a new way.