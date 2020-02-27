Live Now
'Bricks Cascade' back at the Oregon Convention Center

Lego fans are getting ready to invade Portland this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bricks Cascade is back at the Oregon Convention Center!

Lego fans are getting ready to invade Portland this weekend for the ninth annual Bricks Cascade at the Oregon Convention Center. The event runs from February 29 through March 1. Kohr Harlan was out there to show us why this is considered Portland’s premier Lego expo!

