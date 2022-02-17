Bridge lighting to support local Tongan community and their loved ones

The Morrison Bridge will be illuminated Friday in the colors of the Flag of Tonga

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been more than a month since the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted, cutting off Tongans from much of the world, including their loved ones in Oregon.

The volcano, which erupted Jan. 15, 40 miles north of the country’s main island, sent a plume of ash into the sky and a tsunami pummeling into the archipelago. However, the true extent of the damage took a while to relay to the rest of the world after the lone undersea cable that connected to Tonga snapped, cutting out internet and cellular service for many.

Many Tongan community members in Multnomah County did not hear from their family and friends for days, if not weeks after the eruption and tsunami.

However, that didn’t stop the Portland Tongan community from providing aid.

On Friday, the community is continuing its efforts to increase public awareness of the natural disaster. The Willamette Light Brigade will light up the Morrison Bridge with the colors of the Flag of Tonga, red and white, in support of the Tongan community in Oregon and their loved ones.

“I know what it means to be far away from family and friends when significant events take place, and I feel so deeply for the Tongan community right now, as they grieve and try to help their loved ones in the Pacific islands,” Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, who sponsored the bridge lighting, wrote in a statement. “I admire the strength of the Tongan community here in Multnomah County, and know that they have an undeniable spirit as they continue to support Tongans across the ocean.”

Anyone who would like to see the bridge lighting Friday evening and hear the Tongan choir sing songs of faith in traditional harmonies should meet at Tom McCall Park at dusk Friday.