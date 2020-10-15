Buckle up! Oaks Park Haunted Drive-Thru open for business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the best parts of Halloween is the haunted houses — but, like most things, many of the traditional haunted houses are not open this year.

One way people are getting in the Halloween spirit while staying safe is the new Oaks Park Haunted Drive-Thru. The park has five different spooky experiences to choose from, all 100% contactless. Buckle up and hang on tight!

Find full ticking information online here.