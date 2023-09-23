National Public Lands Day falls on the fourth Saturday of September every year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the colder months ahead, this weekend could be the prime time to visit one of the Pacific Northwest’s natural areas or recreation sites.

And to commemorate National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, the Bureau of Land Management has waived one-day admission fees.

National Public Lands Day falls on the fourth Saturday of September every year, with this Saturday also being the first day of fall. According to BLM, the holiday is the U.S.’s biggest, single-day volunteer event for public lands.

The bureau also says the holiday gives residents more access to the ‘diverse natural landscapes’ that are just a road trip away.

Recreation day-use fees will be waived at these Oregon and Washington public lands.

Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

Cape Blanco Lighthouse

Wildwood Recreation Site

Hyatt Lake Recreation Area

Gerber Recreation Area

Yakima River Canyon

Loon Lake Recreation Site

Alsea Falls Recreation Site

Shotgun Creek Recreation Site

Edson Creek Recreation Site

Spring Recreation Site

Reservations are recommended for some of the more crowded recreation areas. Find additional information here.

“National Public Lands Day serves as a connection between people and public lands,” BLM Oregon and Washington State Director Barry Bushue said. “Whether it’s your first time on public lands or your hundredth, we invite everyone to get outside and enjoy these national treasures across Oregon and Washington.”