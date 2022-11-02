PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Burgerville announced Tuesday that for the first time ever it will offer a 100% plant-based cheeseburger.

It’s called the “Plantville Cheezeburger” and it’s already on the menu.

The Vancouver-based fast food chain says unlike other burger joints offering vegan burger options, this cheeseburger takes it one step further by offering vegan cheese, making it an entirely plant-based meal.

The burger in the Plantville Cheezeburger is made with a Beyond Burger patty and topped with GOOD PLANeT Foods pepper jack vegan cheese, Secret Aardvark habanero aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Burgerville already offers several vegan milkshake options that can be ordered with the Plantville Cheezeburger and french friends for a completely plant-based meal.

The Plantville Cheezeburger is available at all stores.