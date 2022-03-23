More than half are open now, with others planned by end of April

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to enjoy a meal indoors, Burgerville announced that it’s reopening dining rooms throughout the region.

Currently, the local burger chain has reopened 21 of its 40 dining rooms with the remaining locations scheduled to open by the end of April.

“We’re pleased to be reopening our dining rooms after two long years,” said Burgerville Chief Executive Officer Ed Casey. “Guests can now enjoy their delicious Burgerville meal in our dining room or to go. They can order at the counter, the drive thru, or online via our website, app or DoorDash. Almost any way you can think of, we’ve got it covered.”

The open dining rooms include 10 Southwest Washington locations plus St. John’s, 25th and Powell, and Montavilla in Portland. Additionally, dining rooms are open in Albany, Beaverton, Corvallis, Gladstone, Gresham, Monmouth, Newberg, and Oregon City.

“Each restaurant is in a different place when it comes to hiring and staffing,” Casey said. “As soon as a restaurant has enough team members, they are opening the doors and welcoming guests back in.”

Here’s a full list of re-opened indoor dining locations in Oregon:

Albany (2310 Santiam Highway SE)

Oregon City (1900 Molalla Ave)

Monmouth (615 E Main Street)

Gresham (2975 NE Hogan Drive)

Beaverton (9385 SW Allen Blvd)

Corvallis (2300 NW 9th St)

Newberg (2514 Portland Rd)

Gladstone (19119 SE McLoughlin Blvd)

Here’s a full list of re-opened indoor dining locations in Portland alone:

St. Johns (8671 North Ivanhoe)

25th & Powell (3432 SE 25th Ave.)

Montavilla on 82nd & Glisan (8218 NE Glisan St.)

Here’s a full list of re-opened indoor dining locations in Vancouver:

Orchards (10903 NE Fourth Plain Blvd)

Heights (7401 E Mill Plain Blvd)

Central Park (2200 E Fourth Plain Blvd)

Hazel Dell (9909 NE Hwy 99)

Salmon Creek (13309 NE Hwy 99)

Fishers Landing (16416 SE McGillivray Blvd)

Cascade Park (11704 SE Mill Plain Blvd)

Heritage Center (6700 NE 162nd Ave Bldg A)

Here’s a list of other Washington locations with re-opened indoor dining:

Battle Ground (217 W Main Street)

Camas (518 NE 3rd Ave.)

Again, the remaining Burgerville locations will see indoor dining again by the end of April.