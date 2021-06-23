Burn bans take effect in Multnomah, Clackamas counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Burn bans are in effect in several areas of the state as extremely dry and hot weather conditions continue.

With an impending record-shattering heatwave, various fire authorities have enacted burn bans that will last multiple days. In Clackamas County, a High Fire Danger Burn Ban took effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and will last until Thursday, July 1. Officials say this ban is critical.

Multnomah County has also issued an outdoor burn ban for all areas west of the Sandy River. It went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday as well and will be in place until further notice.

According to officials, the burn bans prohibits the following:

Backyard or open burning (yard debris, branches, etc.).

Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, etc.).

Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris, or controlled burning.

An outdoor burn ban is effective immediately in all areas of Multnomah County west of the Sandy River. The Ban is in effect as of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. The burn ban has been issued due to forecasted high temperatures, limited rainfall, and dry conditions. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 23, 2021

As a wildfire rages on, a burn ban on the Warm Springs Reservation is also in effect “until further notice,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning with the exception of ceremonial and traditional fires.

The federal agency is also asking reservation residents to reduce other forms of air pollution, including driving and idling vehicles.