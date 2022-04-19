PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Employees and riders traveling C-TRAN in Vancouver can choose whether to wear a mask or not starting Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, C-TRAN said “We strongly encourage individuals to make the best decision that supports their well-being and personal needs.”

The decision comes a day after a federal judge in Florida voided the Centers for Disease Control and prevent federal transportation mask mandate for travel.

Portland International Airport also announced on Monday it would no longer require travelers to wear masks.

TriMet said on Monday it would still require masks on board and would wait for the Department of Justice’s ruling on public transit masking.