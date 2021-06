PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The St. Paul Rodeo is back!

The rodeo kicks off today — starting a five-day Fourth of July rodeo week. There’s bull riding, barrel racing and other competitions that bring cowboys and cowgirls to St. Paul from across the country.

Kohr Harlan went out to St. Paul Wednesday morning to check out the grounds and meet some bulls! For more information about the rodeo, visit their website.