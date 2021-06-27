Capacity limits remain at Portland park pools

The Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group’s papers are a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Portland Parks & Recreation will not increase the capacities at its swimming pools, even though the Oregon Health Authority has lifted the COVID-19 limits because of the record-breaking heat wave.

Capacities at the pools will remain at 50% because the parks bureau does not have enough lifeguards and staff to safely raise it. Reservations are still required to use any of the bureau’s seven outdoor and four indoor pools. All pools already were at capacity early Sunday.

“Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) is aware that the Oregon Health Authority has suspended COVID-related capacity limits at swimming pools in Oregon. PP&R must prioritize the safety of swimmers in pools. The capacity at Portland pools is determined by the numbersof available lifeguards and support staff and will remain the same at this time,” the bureau said in a Sunday, June 27, news release.

More information about the pools, including how to make reservations, can be found at www.portland.gov/parks/recreation/pools.

The bureau also has park splash pads and interactive fountains citywide to help keep cool. Locations and additional information can be found at www.portland.gov/parks/recreation/splash.

A previous story with locations of pools, splash pads and fountains can be found here.