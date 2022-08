PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car erupted in flames closing two lanes on Interstate 205 Southbound on Monday morning, fire officials said.

At around 5 a.m. Monday, Clackamas Fire was called to a vehicle fire on I-205 Southbound near Sunnyside Road.

Two engines were sent to put out the blaze, and they managed to douse the fire and clear the freeway.

Upon searching the vehicle, officials said no one was injured.

The lanes have since reopened.