PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival is just weeks away, but right now, music lovers can snag tickets for a great event — a concert to support local artists and venues.

The “Back What You Believe In” concert and fundraiser is the first annual Cascade Blues Association fundraiser. Five bands will perform.

“Our mission is to promote and preserve the blues,” said Rae Gordon, the president of CBA. “How we do that is through programs like in the schools. We have a scholarship that we want to bring back, as well as musician relief, but we also help mediate some things and help in a big way promote through publications and through the website to promote not only our musicians that are local but musicians that are traveling.”

Among the acts are Too Slim & the Taildraggers Reunion, the Ty Curtis Band, Norman Sylvester Band, Kevin Selfe Big Band and Johnny Wheels & the Swamp Donkeys with guest Kathryn Grimm.

The concert is at the Alberta Rose Theater on Sunday, June 4. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Watch the full interview with Rae Gordon, the president of CBA, and Terry Currier, founder of the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and CBA supporter, in the video player above.