VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Three masked men broke into a Vancouver home and reportedly got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on Friday, Aug. 5.

The couple who lives at the residence, who are remaining anonymous for safety purposes, say they went out to celebrate their anniversary, but came home and found every room in their house had been ransacked.

They believe the men were watching and knew the right time to strike.

“About four months ago, our neighbors were also broken into you with three men and they had their jewelry robbed as well, so I think they’re targetting this area,” said one of the couple. “I feel like they were definitely watching us knowing when we were coming and when we were going.”

The couple is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.